The Southern Home | Decorative Mailboxes

Thibodaux’s Decorative Mailboxes offers authentic rust-free cast aluminum mailboxes.

The company’s impressive catalog of collections includes the Imperial Series, Estate Series, Windsor Series, Century Series, Barcelona Series and Americana Series.

All of Decorative Mailboxes’ products are available to order on its website or in-person at its Thibodaux location. The business offers a diverse set of price points, so customers can pick out the one that best suits their budget.

The company’s stunning mailboxes come with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty, and its cast aluminum mailboxes are uniquely built to allow for replacements of specific individual parts if any components need servicing.

The locally-owned business prides itself on selling high quality American made products that are built to last.