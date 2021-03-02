The Southern Home | Landmark Home Furnishings

Landmark Home Furnishings would like to thank our customers that have supported us by ‘shopping local’ during these unprecedented times. Our staff has worked hard to change and adapt to meet the needs of our community and overcome the difficulties our industry is experiencing with delays and shortages.

Fast delivery combined with locally-warehoused inventory makes it easy for our customers to obtain furniture when they need it. Landmark Home Furnishings is continuously ‘overstocking’ a wide variety of furniture to prevent customers from waiting.

With over 40 years of experience, our 45,000 sq. ft. of showroom offers a large selection of great quality products and a variety of price ranges. Our staff goes over and above to please our customers. Our approach to sales is to provide friendly, helpful service so families enjoy their shopping experience.