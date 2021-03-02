The Southern Home | Richard’s Kitchen Store

Backed by a 44-year tenure in Houma and a team of experts that possess decades of experience in the restaurant industry, Richard’s Kitchen Store knows firsthand the value of cooking with only the highest-quality equipment and is committed to putting affordable, professional-grade supplies into the homes of everyday chefs.

“Cook Like a Pro” is the mission of the local kitchen retailer that re-imagined its store concept in 2016 to become the premier location in the Tri-Parish Area for finding equipment that suits the unique needs of each homeowner’s indoor or outdoor residential kitchen.

Richard’s Kitchen Store is always open to the public. Customers are welcomed to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience with Richard’s Kitchen Store, whether at its newly-renovated retail location on South Hollywood Road or through its online store at www.galley.com. The lineup of products combines quality with affordability to create a professional-grade cooking experience for everyone from the seasoned cook, to the cook who’s just starting out.

“I feel like we’re helping people understand the possibilities in a home kitchen,” second-generation owner Ryan Richard says. “It makes me happier than anything to see our customers succeed and enjoy cooking.”

Richard’s Kitchen Store is proud to be the exclusive provider in the Tri Parish area of well-known names like Viking kitchen appliances and Summit refrigeration. Homeowners can also find high-quality, budget-friendly brands like THOR Kitchen for their dream indoor kitchens and Blaze for warranty-backed outdoor equipment. Great products from Toadfish, Vinglace and Fire Disk can also be found in-store or online.