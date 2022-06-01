What’s Up, Doc? | Duke Neal Medical

12 Professional Drive, Houma • 985.868.1810

Duke Neal Medical is committed to providing the highest-quality dermatologic, internal medicine, and cosmetic care that ensures long-lasting results for every patient who walks through their door. Our dermatologists specialize in diagnosis and medical treatment of diseases of skin, hair, and nails, as well as cosmetic treatments to improve a variety of concerns. Our internal medicine doctor excels at making you the healthiest version of yourself. Their team will persist in finding successful treatments for you and your individual needs.

Board-certified dermatologists Dr. Alexis Duke, MD, FAAD and Dr. Phillip Mark Neal, MD, FAAD offer a wide range of services, and are equipped to treat the full scope of skin-related issues, from acne, to diseases of the skin, to various skin cancers. Dr. Anne Price, MD, practices internal medicine focusing on the care of each patient using the best medical science available combined with a meaningful doctor-patient relationship.

The dermatology team is experienced in treating a wide variety of common skin issues including acne, age spots, cold sores, melasma, moles, rashes, poison ivy, ringworm, shingles, and warts. Duke Neal Medical also specializes in treating the most common types of skin cancer, including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. In addition, Duke Neal Medical offers cosmetic services for those looking for a boost or rejuvenation of their skin. Cosmetic offerings include Botox, Dysport, fillers, laser surgery for skin smoothing, photorejuvenation, laser hair removal, skin texture treatment, vascular lesion treatment, acne scar treatment, laser treatments to remove red and brown spots, sun damage treatment, and more.

“The best advice I could give a patient based on my experience is to pay attention to your skin health as you would other parts of your body. This is especially important in our community as many people work outdoors for a living or enjoy outdoor recreation. Just as you go annually for a mammogram or get a colonoscopy for preventive care, you should also have an annual screening skin exam. I likewise recommend daily use of a broad-spectrum sunscreen SPF 30 or higher that is water resistant. Be proactive in your health; protect your largest organ. Skin exams and photoprotection could save your life,” Dr. Duke shares.

The Duke Neal Medical office is different because the two dermatologists can discuss difficult cases with each other and even include an internal medicine physician in the discussion if needed. In addition, a board-certified Mohs surgeon is in the office every week to minimize the distance our patients have to travel for exceptional surgical care for skin cancer. The physicians work closely with local rheumatologists, internists, oncologists, and endocrinologists to help coordinate the best patient care possible.

Internist Dr. Anne Price, MD, practices internal medicine treating a range of medical problems, while also focusing on preventative services to ensure a happy and healthy life. She applies scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to diagnose and treat her patients. Handling everything from colds and flu, to high blood pressure, diabetes, as well as depression and anxiety, Dr. Price can help so that feeling bad doesn’t interfere as much with your day to day activities. With an equal passion for health and wellness, as well as long term medical problems, Dr. Price is committed to finding a path of improvement for her patients.

Taking pride in her ability to get on a patient’s level and treat them as friends or family, while remembering that each person is unique, Anne genuinely wants to help solve the issue. “I keep an open mind to different treatment options for different people, not getting stuck in a routine or typical way to manage a certain disease.” Dr. Price said.

She recommends to do your best to maintain a healthy, balanced lifestyle. “You don’t have to be fanatical about lifestyle to be healthy! You can be very successful with an 80/20 approach – 80 percent of the time, be consistent with your diet and exercise, get enough sleep, and regroup mentally,” Dr. Price suggests.

Whether you’re looking for wrinkle treatments, cancer screenings, or help with complex medical issues, the Duke Neal team has you covered. Dr. Duke, Dr. Neal, and Dr. Price are persistent in care, and dedicated to trying whatever treatment is needed to ensure personalized results. “We try our hardest to give each patient an amazing experience where they are comfortable in a vulnerable situation while also delivering the best medical care,” Dr. Neal adds.