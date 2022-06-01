Where the Living is Easy

On a picturesque stretch of Four Mile Bayou, this beautiful houseboat beckons you to sit, relax, and stay a while.

Completed in June 2021, the three bedroom, two bath home sits atop a 40×60 barge. The home features screened-in porches all around, with the best sunset views coming from the back porch off the living space, directly on the water.

The family loves Four Mile Bayou Road. They grew up going to Lake Verret and love boating and fishing. The houseboat is intimate, but large enough for everyone to sleep. The open floor plan allows for everyone to gather and visit. With two bunk beds with trundles, a daybed with trundle, king bed and a queen bed, the houseboat is always ready to welcome guests.

Designer Shannon Bella helped the homeowners to renovate and make the space their own. Every room was carefully thought out, and ideas were presented on a mood board to the owner before she got started.

“Because this is on a lake, I wanted to make sure it had a coastal feel without being too literal. The blue and white hues throughout, along with woven accents on furniture and decor, really give that coastal vibe.”

“We had all of the walls repainted to a much lighter neutral color. The kitchen and bathroom cabinets were repainted, and we updated the hardware,” shares Shannon. “New ceiling fans were hung throughout in white to blend in with the ceilings. Since the ceilings are not very high, I didn’t want them to be a focal point. I also added kitchen island pendant lights. The vinyl wood floors were changed throughout to a lighter brown with gray undertones and light, airy curtains with woven shades for privacy were hung on all of the windows.”

“The bedrooms have layers of bedding to accommodate the unpredictable Louisiana weather,” explained Shannon. “The nightstands are a substantial size with drawers for added storage since there isn’t enough room for a dresser. You’ll also see lots of mirrors to make the spaces appear larger. Beautiful wall hooks were added in various areas in bedrooms and bathrooms for towels and bags.”