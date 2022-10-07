POLL: National Frappe Day!

Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day, a nationwide celebration of the versatile frozen drink and a reason to head to your favorite coffee shop to guzzle down a cup of the sweet treat. Frappuccinos made their debut at Starbucks in the summer of 1995, with only two flavors available, mocha and coffee.

Since then, coffee shops across the country have been brewing countless flavors for java lovers to choose from, including chocolate cookie crumble creme, chai creme, apple crisp oatmeal creme, and the famous seasonal pumpkin spice creme. Frappuccinos are often paired with berries, danishes, muffins, and donuts.

