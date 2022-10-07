POLL: National Frappe Day!

Bayou Dularge Knights of Columbus Cajun Fair kicks off today
October 7, 2022

Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day, a nationwide celebration of the versatile frozen drink and a reason to head to your favorite coffee shop to guzzle down a cup of the sweet treat. Frappuccinos made their debut at Starbucks in the summer of 1995, with only two flavors available, mocha and coffee.

Since then, coffee shops across the country have been brewing countless flavors for java lovers to choose from, including chocolate cookie crumble creme, chai creme, apple crisp oatmeal creme, and the famous seasonal pumpkin spice creme. Frappuccinos are often paired with berries, danishes, muffins, and donuts.

What is your favorite frappuccino flavor?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

 

Yasmeen Singleton
Yasmeen Singleton

Related posts

October 6, 2022

Gumbo House continues to share Cajun cuisine while serving the community

Read more