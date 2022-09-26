POLL: National Pancake Day

If you needed a reason to indulge in a short stack of savory hotcakes today, you’re in luck! September 26 is National Pancake Day, widely celebrated as one of the top 10 breakfast foods in America. The savory breakfast cakes date back to Ancient Rome and Greece and were originally made with rice flour, coconut milk, honey, and olive oil. Over the years, pancakes were given many nicknames including Indian cakes, Flapjacks, and Johnnycakes. The famous hotcakes are often paired with fruit, bacon, eggs, sausage, and coffee.

Whether you’re planning to head to your favorite pancake house or whipping up a batch at home, we want to hear from you!

What is your favorite type of pancake? Buttermilk Pancakes

Classic French-Style Crepes

Blueberry Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Banana Pancakes

Nutella Stuffed Pancakes View Results