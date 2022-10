October 4 is National Taco Day, a nationwide celebration for the savory Mexican dish which is widely known as one of the most popular meals in America. Tacos were served in the United States for the first time 1905 and were considered a “street food” due to it being portable and cheap. No matter if you head to your favorite restaurant or get in the kitchen tonight to whip up a fiesta, we want to know how your top it!

What are your favorite taco toppings? cheese

cilantro

tomatoes

jalapeños

sour cream

salsa

lettuce View Results