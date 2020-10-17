Pop-up shop in Thibodaux to highlight local Black-owned businesses

On Sunday, October 18, local Black-owned businesses will showcase and sell their products to guests at an annual pop-up shop in Thibodaux.

Iesha Cook, who is organizing the event along with her sister Amanda Johnson, said they created it to support and spotlight Black businesses around Thibodaux people might not be aware of.

“We wanted to get them out there to the public: marketing, promoting and trying to get their businesses up off the ground,” she said. “We want people to actually see how many businesses there are here in the surrounding area.”

Although the market was in a smaller venue last year, Cook said they had a good turnout and she expects even more attendees to show up for this year’s event. “We have a lot of people that are willing to participate,” she continued. “We have a lot of people that are actually calling us about it to come out and support.”

Cook said over 30 businesses will be participating in this year’s pop-up. They will offer a variety of products for sale, including candles, clothes, accessories, fragrances and more, she said.

Cook also highlighted the assortment of food that vendors will prepare, such as chargrilled oysters, snow crabs, hamburgers and fettuccine, among other dishes. There will also be baked goods, snowballs and ice cream for sale, she said.

The event will take place at the Moses Community Center, 1310 Cardinal Drive in Thibodaux, and run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Face masks are required.

“It is so important to come out and support these vendors because they are great people. They are hardworking people making all kinds of things,” Cook added. “I think it’s going to be really nice and a huge success for the people participating in it.”