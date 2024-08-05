POV’s People’s Choice 2024 contest announces local winners in nearly 90 categories

Locals know locals best! So why not rely on locals to voice their point of view and tell us your favorites! We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events.

For a second year, Point of Vue magazine asked the public what the People’s Choice was for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more! The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024 contest places the voice of the people first! In nearly 90 categories, we asked you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Through open online voting, POV asked our community to share their “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations took place from April 1 – April 31, 2024 and voting took place from May 18 – 31, 2024. You could only vote once per email address during the two week period. One vote per person is good enough to elect a president; it’s good enough for us to select a favorite!

The results listed in the August issue are listed in place order. While we allowed up to five options in each category, if five businesses were not nominated, we just rolled with it! You will notice special ribbons for second year winners and also for close races! Quite a few came down to only a few votes!!

For our cover this year, we selected Mr. Mike Lewis of Big Mike’s BBQ. Mike was nominated in seven categories and walked away with two amazing wins! In winning Favorite BBQ, for a second year by the way, Big Mike’s received the highest total number of votes of any other single entry in a category, across the whole contest. We felt this spoke volumes about how people felt about their food choice and about Mike Lewis himself. As a proud business owner and investor in both of our local parishes, we are grateful for all he does in our area. Congratulations to Mike and his family!

We hope you check out the businesses listed in this issue and support them!