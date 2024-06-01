Prepare your landscape for hurricane season

By LSU AgCenter Horticulturists Dan Gill and Allen Owings

June is the month when gardeners around Louisiana need to prepare their landscapes for hurricane season. Even in north Louisiana, landscapes can be affected by the high winds and heavy rains powerful hurricanes can bring.

Before a hurricane threatens

Well before a hurricane shows up on our doorstep, large shade trees should be checked carefully to make sure they’re in good shape. If work needs to be done, you can find arborists and tree removal services that can do work for you in the yellow pages under “Trees.” If possible, get several estimates for any work before you decide, and make sure the company you choose is state licensed. The time to take care of this is now, not when a hurricane threatens.

Look at the overall condition of large trees. A tree that is sickly, low in vigor and shows significant signs of rotten or decayed areas in the trunk or termite damage should be cut down if it poses a threat to buildings. Large trees can impact more than your property, so you should consider how your tree might affect neighboring properties as well. Also, look for any large, dead branches. These should be removed, especially if they pose a threat to a building or other structure.

Look for branches that hang over a roof. The high winds of hurricanes can cause trees to bend and branches to flail around and cause damage.

Large trees that are “one-sided” or leaning should be pruned to balance out the canopy. After the prolonged rain associated with many hurricanes, the soil may be so soft that trees can topple over if the weight is not properly distributed.

If you have removed the stakes from young trees planted within the last few years, consider re-staking them just before a hurricane to prevent them from blowing over. Make sure the stakes are driven deeply and securely into the ground.

When a hurricane threatens

If a hurricane should head towards Louisiana, secure loose objects in your landscape. Look around for container plants, hanging baskets, tools, lawn furniture – including porch swings – toys, bicycles, bird feeders, wind chimes, barbecue grills, playhouses and doghouses. These items can become destructive missiles during high winds and should be stored indoors in garages or sheds or anchored securely in place.

It helps to make a list of things that need to be brought inside and where to put them. Then make a list of things that need to be tied down. Buy the necessary equipment to tie objects down ahead of time. Estimate how long it will take to secure things. You can make these lists part of your family’s emergency plan.

Harvest vegetables

If you have a vegetable garden, harvest all vegetables you can before a storm hits to get them out of harm’s way. There will likely be little left if high winds occur. And, produce covered by floodwater will have to be discarded.

