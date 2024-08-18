Pro-tips to keep your child happy and healthy as the school year ramps up

Thibodaux Playhouse presents cast of upcoming production, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”August 18, 2024
Starting a new school year is a time of fun, excitement, and new opportunities– but can also be exhausting for kids! Here are some tips for your little students to stay happy and healthy as the school year ramps up.
These pro-tips are provided by Thibodaux Regional Health System. Remember, healthy habits start at home– promoting good choices for your students can improve brain activity and encourage lifelong health and wellness.
- Exercise for physical health
- Children need at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day. Sports teams, dancing, and biking are some fun ways to promote exercise in kids. Exervise also improves mental health by reducing anxiety and depression, and by improving brain function.
- Armor up against germs with vaccines
- From flu to measles to chickenpox, vaccines help shield against serious cases of preventable diseases. Consult your child’s pediatrician to make sure they’re on track.
- Eat the rainbow
- Pair veggies and fresh/dried fruit with cheese and peanut butter (or substitutes) for a fun, satisfying snack rich in nutrients after a long day at school. Arranging meals to show the beauty of fresh, brightly colored food can help even the pickiest eaters.
- Bedtime makes all the difference
- Sleep affects the immune cardiovascular, nervous, muscular, and endocrine systems, as well as metabolism. School-aged children need 9-12 hours of sleep per night, and teenagers need 8-10 hours.
- Keep up the positive reinforcement!
- Keeping healthy habits can be hard at first– encourage your family every day to continue making healthy choices, which will lead to lifelong wellness!