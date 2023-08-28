Propel Learning, new tutoring center in Thibodaux, is now officially open!

Propel Learning, a new academic and tutoring center, held its ribbon cutting ceremony on August 25th in Downtown Thibodaux. The new center will offer homework help, study skills, and academic support for learners from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Dr. Channing Parfait, the owner and founder of Propel Learning, said he is excited to work with a team of experienced teachers and aspiring teachers who are ready to help learners in the area. The tutors at Propel Learning can work with multiple grade levels from kindergarten through 12th grade and multiple content areas such as English, algebra, calculus, biology, chemistry, history, and more.

Propel Learning offers two types of tutoring sessions. One-on-one sessions, which last for one hour, are private tutoring sessions. Quick-stop group tutoring sessions provide homework supervision in a small group setting where a tutor is available to answer questions as students work on their own. Sessions will be available at the Downtown Thibodaux location from 2:30-7:30 in the afternoon by appointment only.

Enrollment is now open for the week of August 28th and beyond. To book an appointment for your learner, message Propel Learning on Facebook , email info@propellearning.org, or call 985-257-2388.