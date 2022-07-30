Protecting Military Families from Online Scams

According to the Better Business Bureau, more than 10% of online purchase scams last year came from the military community. Active duty military and their spouses were more likely to report losing money to these scam types than non-military consumers.

Recognizing July as Military Consumer Month, Attorney General Jeff Landry is offering tips to service members and their families to safeguard themselves from fraud.

“The brave men and women in our military make enormous sacrifices for our Nation, but the unique demands of their service can often leave them vulnerable to criminals,” said Attorney General Landry. “So I encourage all active duty service members, reserve members, veterans, and their families to learn more about fraud, scams, identity theft, and unscrupulous businesses.”

Attorney General Landry, a veteran, urges military families to:

Use secure Internet connections. Avoid public Wi-Fi which can put your personal and financial information at risk.

Monitor credit reports. Check your reports as they can help warn you of identity theft.

Research before making purchasing. Examine the BBB website for the brand or retailer.

Avoid quick social media shopping. Confirm online retailer is an authorized reseller.

Use reputable payment methods. Use traceable transactions and secure websites that offer buyer or seller protection.

Plan ahead. Place an active duty alert on credit reports at no cost as businesses are required to take additional steps before granting credit in the name of active-duty personnel serving overseas.

For more ways our military personnel can protect themselves, Attorney General Landry encourages them to check out his Resource Guide for Service Members and Veterans.