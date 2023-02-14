Purple Penguin Art Company spreads art and joy in the community

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Thibodaux’s Purple Penguin Art Company with the help of Bayou Community Academy Art Club has placed 90 decorated bottles all around the town of Thibodaux for community members to find! Each decorated bottle contains a special surprise for the finder to enjoy.

“We started this project a few years ago during our yearly summer camp,” said Purple Penguin Art Company manager Heather Pulley. “We had a community-based week, and had the kids decorate bottles and fill them with positive messages for people to find around Thibodaux. We started getting messages from people who had found them and they loved it! We knew we needed to keep it going.”

This February, Purple Penguin Art Company put a twist on their bottle project, with each bottle decorated for Valentine’s Day and containing a sweet message about love. The bottles this February are decorated by local students grades 4-8 in the art club at Bayou Community Academy in Thibodaux. “We loved working with these students and everyone had a great time,” said Pulley. “They worked so hard and we definitely are planning to do more community-based projects like this. We love getting these positive responses from the community.”

Stroll around Thibodaux this week and stay on the lookout for one of these 90 beautiful bottles! If you find one, make sure to reach out to the Purple Penguin Art Company and let them know what the message means to you!





