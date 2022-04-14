Re-Entry Mediation Institute of Louisiana Virtual Listening Session Examines Re-Entry Issues and Needs

The Re-Entry Mediation Institute of Louisiana will host a virtual listening session on Wednesday, April 20, to discuss critical issues and local needs for re-entry of incarcerated residents and reduction of recidivism rates.

Re-Entry Mediation Institute of Louisiana provides free mediation services for anyone impacted by incarceration. According to the organization’s website, the group “seeks to decrease recidivism rates and improve a person’s transition home from incarceration with the sustainable support of positive relationships with family and friends.” They focus on mediataion sessions which the group believes the sessions create a unique opportunity for a person who is incarcerated to sit down face-to-face with a loved one in a confidential space inside a correctional facility to make a plan about their own re-entry.

They are now serving the Bayou Region and invites local nonprofits to participate in Wednesday’s session.