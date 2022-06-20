Read Pete the Cat While Strolling Downtown Thibodaux

Take your young readers downtown to take part in the latest StoryWalk story Pete the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses!

The Storywalk is a project that the Lafourche Parish Public Library and Thibodaux Main Street brought to life. The story, page for page, is displayed along Downtown Thibodaux streets that invite adults and young readers alike to have a little more interaction while walking downtown. You can see the latest story, which is Pete the Cat, down West 3rd Street begins at Battaglia Margo Studio of Danse down to Takerz Pro Boxing Gym next to the Little Free Library. You can scan the QR code at the start of the StoryWalk map!