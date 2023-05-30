Ready Start Terrebonne to open two new education and childcare locations

Attention all working parents! Ready Start Terrebonne has announced that they are opening a new Childcare and Education Center, ”Pleasant Beginnings,” in West Houma. This location will open alongside their new Learning Ladder Child Care Center in East Houma.

Ready Start Terrebonne is, as stated on their website ”a network where all children, ages birth to five, have access to high quality educational settings. Our mission is to prepare all students to be ready to learn in kindergarten by providing quality educational and nurturing settings and setting a foundation for future success.” Ready Start Terrebonne has also stated on their Facebook, ”There is a critical need to expand access to affordable, quality early care and education for our children, workforce, and economy.” Ready Start Terrebonne offers childcare programs from birth until age 5 in multiple locations across Terrebonne Parish.

If you are interested in enrolling your child in either of these programs, or any other programs that Ready Start Terrebonne offers for early childhood education, please click here. For further information about Ready Start Terrebonne, please visit their official Facebook page.