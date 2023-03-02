Rebekah Richoux-Quinn named Bayou Country Children’s Museum’s Executive Director

The Board of Directors at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum has announced the appointment of Rebekah Richoux-Quinn as their new Executive Director!

Richoux-Quinn joined the Bayou Country Children’s Museum as a Development Manager in January of 2021– however, after an abrupt change in staff, Richoux-Quinn stepped up as the Interim Executive Director in October of 2022 and has been serving in this position for the past 5 months before being appointed the official Executive Director. “It was a no-brainer when they asked me,” said Richoux-Quinn. “Things were difficult after Ida and I wanted to ensure the museum remained open.” Richoux-Quinn helped oversee the Grand Reopening in October 2022, which proved a huge success for the beloved museum.

Richoux-Quinn has also been instrumental in the Bayou Country Children’s Museum’s mission to bring more play-based learning to the community by opening new, exciting exhibits in the museum. “We recently installed a ninja-warrior inspired course that will be opening in the next few days,” said Richoux-Quinn. “We also have a movement centered around “eye wall” sponsored by Thibodaux Regional, and much more. We want to engage all kids, including ones 13+, to continue to learn through play.” Richoux-Quinn is also helping to oversee the 2023 Play It Forward: Havana Nights fundraiser, with all proceeds going to benefit the museum and promote the installation of more exciting exhibits. Read more about the fundraiser here.

“Everything we do at the museum is all so families can come, learn, and grow together,” said Richoux-Quinn. “Education through play is vital for development and everything we do is so our families can come and be together, and the support we get from the community allows us to do just that.” For more information about the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, visit their website at www.bayoucountrychildrensmuseum.com or call (985) 446-2200.