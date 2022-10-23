Red Ribbon Week Celebrates Life October 23-31

Red Ribbon Week is upon us and this year we’re celebrating life!

National 2022 Red Ribbon Week officially kicks off on October 23 and runs through October 31. This year’s theme is “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.” which was created by Emily King, Chelsea Abbott, and Celise Wicker who are seventh graders at Wayland-Cohocton Middle School in New York. According to the official website, “the Theme is a reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live Drug-Free!” There is also a 2022 National Red Ribbon Week photo contest running through November 1. Enter the 12th Annual Red Ribbon Photo Contest by showing how you celebrate living drug-free and you could be one of the twenty lucky winners that win an iPad and $1000 for your K-12 school! Click here to submit your photo.

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish schools will be celebrating the week with fun dress-up days, so don’t miss out on the fun opportunities for your kids!

National Family Partnership (NFP), formerly the National Federation of Parents for Drug Free Youth, was established as a grassroots, nonprofit organization in 1980 by concerned parents who were driven to play a leadership role in drug prevention. Since then, NFP has devoted its efforts to the well-being of youth by creating awareness, advocacy, and resources nationwide. What are you doing to celebrate the week?