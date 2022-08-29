Reflecting on Hurricane Ida: Finding Unity in the Community

Resiliency is defined as the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties and toughness and South Louisiana has repeatedly proven to be resilient. As we approach the first anniversary of Hurricane Ida, we reflect on how our community came together and continues to be untied, following an unprecedented storm that ravaged our bayou communities.

Ida was an unwanted visitor and left with many pieces of our lives. It took homes, businesses, and much more. Despite residents losing so much of their lives, they came together and helped those

surrounding them to pick up the pieces the storm left behind. Non-profit organizations across our area stepped up in major ways to be able to provide necessities and support to our bayou folks during a time when water, ice, gas, food, and everything we may take for granted were scarce or non-existent. The Hache Grant Association was one of those organizations that went above and beyond during a time when not only necessities were bare, but when communication was also non-existent when cell phone towers went down.

Hache Grant President Noah Lirette said that the month following Ida was one of the proudest times of his life, “The members of the Hache Grant Association, as well as dozens of volunteers, worked tirelessly sun up to sun down to get supplies and relief to those in need,” he reflected. They worked every single day for a solid month and there were two moments during a typical Ida relief work day that specifically made Lirette swell with pride, “Our volunteers would show up every morning with big smiles to help run the Bayou Terrebonne Grocery at the distillery, and at the end of the day when I saw those same smiles on the same people, just a little more tired and sweaty but with full hearts,” he said.

Lirette said he never would have imagined the Hache Grant to be able to do what they did, “ All we knew was that we were fortunate enough to help those in need and if we could, we should. We did not look up to see the results of our work. When we finally did, we were taken aback at the recovery progress of which we were apart. We gave it all we could, and I can hang my hat on that,” he explained. He also said if he could share some advice to himself knowing what he knows now of the recovery journey is to simply stay blessed, “Take stock of your blessings, especially those who helped during the hard times,” he said, “They are the best of humanity and don’t ever forget what them. Hurricane Ida really impressed upon me the importance of an action-oriented community, one that actively helps each other in need. That’s what we have here in Terrebonne, and I am forever grateful to call the Good Earth my home and her good people my community…Lache Pas La Patate!”

Another monumental organization that has created millions of dollars in grant monies to local non-profit organizations to help our communities in various ways is The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF). Executive Director Jennifer Armand reflected on the journey the foundation has gone through since that eventful day, “ Less than a week after the storm, and thanks to an amazing gift from the Mary and Al Danos Foundation, BCF was able to quickly set up gasoline distribution sites to provide free gas to hundreds of residents in southern Terrebonne and Larouche parishes, with volunteers from BCF and other local organizations manning the pumps for hours as cars lined up for miles. This was a huge, bold step for us as an organization, and I see it as a catalyst for the tremendous grants that were to follow,” Armand recounted.

Over the past year, thanks to the generosity of donors, BCF has been able to fund over $5 million in grants to local nonprofits that are providing relief and recovery services to residents who lost so much right here in our community. “ In addition with housing as a priority for us right now, each day that BCF welcomes a new family home to Dulac as part of our home construction project with the Mennonites is another proud and joyful day,” the executive director said. Being an executive director for an organization such as BCF during the time that followed Hurricane Ida was stressful and Armand said she would tell herself then, “Don’t be afraid to ask for help!” She said they were fortunate to have friends at other community foundations reach out to BCF immediately after the storm to offer help with communications, grant writing, and other organizational support. “It took a few extra-stressful days and nights for me to realize that it’s ok to accept help, and when I did, their assistance was so beneficial and we have formed strong partnerships over the past year. We all get by with a little help from our friends,” Armand said.

Armand remembers when the foundation’s community “bucket” was envisioned by the founders ten years ago to accept and distribute aid if, and when, the next disaster struck. She said that on August 27, 2021, as Hurricane Ida had us in her sights, they knew that it was likely the storm they had always feared, “We quickly activated the Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief to be ready after the storm, and on August 30, donations began pouring in once images of the devastation emerged. At that time, we had no idea how impactful our funding pleas would be.” She shared they didn’t know how significant the gifts to the fund would be and how much people around the country cared about our area and wanted to help. “I am still amazed by the tremendous generosity of people and organizations throughout the country who donated and continue to donate to the Bayou Recovery Fund and [I] am so grateful for the unbelievable help from colleagues throughout the state who lent a helping hand in those chaotic first weeks.”

BCF continues to partner with key organizations and local nonprofits to rebuild lives, homes, and our communities in the aftermath of Ida. Armand said she understands that recovery will take years, “ We know this recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. BCF will be here to serve Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle today, tomorrow, and for decades to come, and our donors help us make all these great things happen!”