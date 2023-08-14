Regional Military Museum is now accepting applications for Houma’s Hometown Heroes Banner Program

The Regional Military Museum is bringing the Hometown Heroes program to Barrow Street in Houma, and are now accepting applications for the program.

The Hometown Hero Banner program “serves as a living tribute for the community to honor and recognize our past and present members of the Armed Forces.” Every pole on Barrow Street in Houma will hold a banner honoring those who have served for everyone to see. The Regional Military Museum is currently accepting applications as they work on finalizing details of the project. Interested parties may nominate someone for a banner at the Regional Military Museum.

In order to be considered for a banner, the nominee must meet the following requirements:

The nominee must have lived in Terrebonne Parish at some point in their life, or the nominator must currently reside in Terrebonne Parish.

The nominee must have served in one of the branches of the United States Military.

The nominee must meet one of the following qualifications: currently serving, honorably discharged, MIA or died in the line of duty. Military verification is required.

There is a $100 fee for each banner application once approved for display, which covers production of the banner, installation, and removal. Names will be put on a waiting list to fill in spots as they become available. Banners will be given to the family member who nominated the honoree as a keepsake following the display. A photograph must be provided for the banner and turned in with the application, which can be emailed to rmmsecretary1@gmail.com or dropped off in person at the Regional Military Museum.

For more information, please call Linda Theriot, Regional Military Museum Secretary at (985) 873-8200 or email the address above.