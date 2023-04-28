Register now for the 15th annual Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic

Ready to show off your golf skills? Today is the last day to register for the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce 15th annual golf classic!

The event will take place on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Ellender Country Club, sponsored by Terrebonne General Health System. Tee-off will be at 10:00 a.m. As said on the official Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce website, “The Golf Classic features a number of perks and amenities that you would expect from any Chamber event including great food and drinks on the course as well as a number of prizes and golf-related awards for closest to the hole and longest drive. The format for the tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start.”

The entry fee is $125 per person or $500 per four-member team. Entry fees include player registration, green fees, tournament specialty items, golf carts, refreshments, lunch, driving range fees, prizes, ditty bag, team photo, and 2 mulligans per golfer. Those interested in registering may download a registration form here. For more information, please visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Facebook, website, or call (985) 876-5600.