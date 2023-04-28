Register now for the 15th annual Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic

April 28, 2023
Kelly Price Corte
April 28, 2023

Ready to show off your golf skills? Today is the last day to register for the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce 15th annual golf classic!


The event will take place on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Ellender Country Club, sponsored by Terrebonne General Health System. Tee-off will be at 10:00 a.m. As said on the official Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce website, “The Golf Classic features a number of perks and amenities that you would expect from any Chamber event including great food and drinks on the course as well as a number of prizes and golf-related awards for closest to the hole and longest drive. The format for the tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start.”

The entry fee is $125 per person or $500 per four-member team. Entry fees include player registration, green fees, tournament specialty items, golf carts, refreshments, lunch, driving range fees, prizes, ditty bag, team photo, and 2 mulligans per golfer. Those interested in registering may download a registration form here. For more information, please visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Facebook, website, or call (985) 876-5600.

