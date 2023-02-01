Registration for Father and Child Families Understanding Nature (FUN) Camp opens today

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that registration for Father and Child Families Understanding Nature (FUN) opens today, February 1, 2023. “FUN Camp offers parents and their children an opportunity to spend a weekend in the outdoors, reestablishing bonds and honing outdoor skills. They participate in a variety of activities to develop a greater appreciation for the outdoors, become more comfortable in an outdoor environment, and simply have fun,” reads a statement from LDWF.