Registration for Father and Child Families Understanding Nature (FUN) Camp opens today

Show your Love for Local to Downtown Thibodaux!February 1, 2023
Two Chauvin Men cited for alleged Oyster Violations in Terrebonne ParishFebruary 1, 2023
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that registration for Father and Child Families Understanding Nature (FUN) opens today, February 1, 2023. “FUN Camp offers parents and their children an opportunity to spend a weekend in the outdoors, reestablishing bonds and honing outdoor skills. They participate in a variety of activities to develop a greater appreciation for the outdoors, become more comfortable in an outdoor environment, and simply have fun,” reads a statement from LDWF.
Participants will enjoy a weekend packed with outdoor activities including:
- Rifle shooting: Review firearm safety and marksmanship. Instructors will supervise shooting of .22 caliber rifles. We will provide all firearms, ammunition, targets, and safety equipment.
- Archery: Learn archery fundamentals. Practice what you have learned by shooting at bull’s-eye and 3-D targets under an instructor’s supervision. We will provide all bows, arrows, targets, and safety equipment.
- Canoeing/Kayaking: Learn the basics of small boat handling and safety. Instruction will take place on one of the large, on-site ponds with plenty of opportunities to practice. Water shoes or old sneakers that can get wet are required; clothes suitable for being on the water are strongly recommended. We will provide boats, paddles, and Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs), although participants can bring their own PFD as long as it fits and is in good condition.
- Nature hike: Instructors will lead hikes that highlight the local habitat and the animals and plants found there. Participants will also learn basic compass skills, improve observation/scouting skills, and learn a little about outdoor safety. We will provide compasses and insect repellent.
- Camping: All participants will camp out Saturday night. Participants will cook Saturday and Sunday breakfast as well as Saturday supper. Instructors will guide participants in setting up a camp, building a fire, cooking, and cleaning up. We will provide tents, cooking gear, and food.
- Fishing: Stocked ponds are available for catch and release fishing with parental supervision during free time. We will have Cane/Wonder poles available as well as basic tackle and bait, but please feel free to bring your own fishing gear.
- Other activities: Additional activities include night hikes, animal-friendly building projects, shotgun shooting, or other camping activities.
Children must be between 10 and 13 years old to attend. The camp will take place at the Woodworth Outdoor Education Center on April 15 and 16, 2023. More details can be found on the LDWF website
. Registration can be completed online here
.