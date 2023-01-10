Registration is open for SoLa’s 2023 Spring Production

South Louisiana Center for the Arts announced their Spring 2023 Production will be High School Musical Jr. “SoLa is super excited to offer High School Musical Jr. for our Spring Production! We have an amazing directing team, Mason Clark and Kyle Davis, and it’s going to be a wonderful, fun-filled semester,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President.

“This production offers a fun musical score, an entertaining plot line, and an opportunity for both veteran actors and newcomers to break the status quo, and “Bop to the Top!” reads a statement from SoLa. The live performances will take place from May 5 – 7, 2023 at the Bayou Black Recreation Center.

Mason Clark, Kyle Davis and Melinda Adams will serve as the directing team for the production. Serving as SoLa Director, Clark has a degree in Theatre Performance from Louisiana State University. He has been working both on and off stage with various theatre companies for over a decade. Outside of acting and directing, Clark also serves as the Managing Artistic Director for Thibodaux Playhouse. Clark directed High School Musical Jr. in 2018 with over 40 cast members, and he has also starred in this production.

Serving as SoLa Assistant Director/Musical Director, Davis is a junior at Nicholls State University, where he is pursuing a degree in Vocal Music Education. Davis has been heavily involved with Thibodaux Playhouse since 2015, and has served on the Board of Directors since the 59th season. He has extensive acting experience with several companies, and also assisted SoLa during the fall 2022 semester.

Serving as Production Assistant, Adams is an actress, and the President of Thibodaux Playhouse.

Registration is open for children ages 7 to 15, and can be completed at the following link. Space is limited. For registration fees, and tuition costs, visit SoLa online. A parent meeting will take place on Saturday, January 14.

Auditions will take place on January 28, practices will begin the Wednesday after auditions, and will continue until performance week, with the exception of holidays. Practices will take place every Wednesday from 5:30-8:00 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

South LA Center for the Arts is a non-profit corporation focused on providing arts opportunities in the Houma area with a focus on children's theatre.






