Registration now open for Girls on the Run Spring 2021 Season at Bayou Country Sports Park

Girls on the Run (GOTR) Bayou Region is now accepting applications for the spring 2021 program season. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program for girls in 3rd-5th grade. Twice per week for 10 weeks, girls will have fun, make friends, increase their physical activity levels and learn important life skills. Trained coaches will lead girls through interactive lessons and running activities at Bayou Country Sports Park, with the program beginning on February 22.

During Girls on the Run, girls learn valuable life skills that they can use at home, at school and with friends! They will learn about different tools to help them recognize and manage emotions and build confidence. It’s not just about running, but teaching them to successfully navigate life experiences through a well planned curriculum that incorporates running activities.

The success of the spring 2021 season will play a vital role in keeping this program alive in the Bayou Region until it is safe to gather within local schools again. For more information on the program and to register a local girl, visit www.gotrbayouregion.org/register-now.