Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish names 2024 Event Chair

Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish has recently appointed Dean Schouest as the 2024 Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish Event Chair! Schouest is the Director of the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center and a long-time supporter of the local organization.

“I’ve been involved with Relay For Life for probably the last 8-10 years, and have been working In the community to support individuals affected by cancer for even longer,” said Schouest. “In 2016, I lost my dad to cancer– it is something that impacts so many peoples lives in southern Louisiana. Whether they are battling cancer as a kid, an adult, or watching a loved one fight the disease, I always want to support them best I can. I was very honored and blessed to be offered the role of Event Chair for the 2024 Relay. I’m pretty excited about taking on the role and hopefully I can continue taking it the way its going, while adding my own spin on things and making it even better.”

Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. Stay up-to-date for more details on the event at the Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish Facebook page.