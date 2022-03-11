Relay for Life Terrebonne Parish Caregiver Shirt Fundraiser Kicks Off

Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish announced the Team Relay Nation’s 2 Caregiver Tshirt fundraisers. Proceeds benefit their Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish team.

Cancer patients thrive on the support of caregivers who provide companionship, ride to appointments, prepare meals, and so much more. All proceeds of the Caregiver shirts benefit the American Cancer Society via Relay for Life. The colors available are blue, gray, sand, and azalea pink in the following sizes: S-XL($20), 2X ($22), 3X($24), 4X-5X ($25).

The deadline for shirt orders is March 25. To order shirts, contact Lori Kuhuski at lkuhuski@gmail.com (901-219-0224) or Jean Grieve at jean.ecrelay@gmail.com (850-217-1932). Payments must be received before shirts are ordered and can be made by the following methods:

PayPal: lkuhuski@gmail.com, jean.grieve@yahoo.com

Venmo: @Lorene-Kuhuski, @Jean-Grieve-1

Zelle: 850-217-1932

Make checks payable to ACS