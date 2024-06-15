Remember Grill and Food Safety: How to avoid food poisoning at your cookouts this summer

Grand Isle Port Commission announces Opening of Kayak Rental KioskJune 15, 2024
As the weather warms up, that means it’s time to break out the grill! As you make your plans for beach picnics and delicious cook outs, remember to follow these important grill and food safety tips to stay safe:
SUMMER COOK OUT SAFETY TIPS (Courtesy of Thibodaux Regional Health System)
- Preheat the Grill – Make sure your grill is hot enough to kill bacteria before placing food on it.
- Avoid Cross-Contamination – Use separate plates and utensils for raw and cooked meats.
- Check for Doneness – Use a meat thermometer to ensure meats are cooked to safe temperatures: 165°F for poultry, 160°F for ground meats, and 145°F for steaks.
- Chill Foods Quickly – Refrigerate perishable foods within two hours (one hour if it’s above 90°F). Don’t let them sit out.
- Use Ice Packs – Use plenty of ice packs or gel packs in your cooler to keep foods at 40°F or below.
- Store in the Shade – Keep your cooler in a shaded area to help maintain its temperature.
Nothing ruins summer fun faster than food poisoning! For more important tips and tricks, please visit the Thibodaux Regional Health System Facebook page.