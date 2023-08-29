Restore or Retreat leads successful Hurricane Ida Clean Up in Grand Isle: see photos here

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, Restore or Retreat out of Thibodaux hosted a 2nd Hurricane Ida Anniversary Clean-Up at Ninety West Park in Grand Isle on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

“The event was a huge success!” said Polly Glover, Project Coordinator for Restore or Retreat. “We had thirty local volunteers come out to Grand Isle, and cleaned up so much as we remembered Hurricane Ida.” Ninety West Park in Grand Isle had not been cleaned up since Hurricane Ida hit Grand Isle almost two years ago, and Restore or Retreat’s volunteers helped to provide much needed beautification and revitalization.

For more information about Restore or Retreat and their upcoming projects, please visit their Facebook page.