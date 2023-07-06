“Resurgence: From Ida to Recovery” released on YouTube

Making its debut in May at Nicholls State University’s Mary and Al Danos Theater at an invitation only event, the documentary “Resurgence: From Ida to Recovery” is now streaming on YouTube. Produced by Nicholls State University with a grant from the Bayou Community Foundation’s Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief, the film follows Hurricane Ida through the eyes of Lafourche, Grand Isle and Terrebonne residents, and shines a light on local rebuilding efforts.

On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a Category 4 hurricane with maximum wind speeds of 150 mph, known as Ida, made landfall in Louisiana. This devastating storm, the fifth-largest in U.S. history, unleashed destructive winds and storm surge, causing significant damage to Louisiana’s coastal areas. Ida stands as the second most destructive hurricane to impact Louisiana since the devastating impact of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Louisiana’s coastal regions suffer the alarming loss of a football field’s worth of islands and wetlands every 100 minutes. This significant erosion represents the highest rate of wetlands loss in the United States, accounting for a staggering 80 percent of the nation’s coastal wetland decline. Over 2,000 square miles, equivalent to the size of Delaware, have already been transformed into open water, furthering the ecological challenges our state faces.

Watch the moving documentary below.