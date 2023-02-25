Retired teacher and best selling author returns to Thibodaux for girls self esteem workshop

Thibodaux native, retired teacher, and bestselling author Peggy Bell is bringing her self-improvement workshop, the Grit and Grace Program for Girls, to southern Louisiana this spring. The 6-week program beginning right after Easter will be open to girls ages 7-15 and will focus on improving their self esteem, positive mindset, and more.

Peggy Bell worked as a teacher for 40 years, with over half of them at St. Joseph’s Elementary School in Thibodaux, before beginning her career as an author, motivational speaker, and life coach. Bell’s work mostly centers around helping women who feel unhappy and stuck in their lives to find power, purpose, and worthiness– her most recent book on this subject, “Unstoppable: Living Life with Power, Passion, and Purpose” is a #1 bestseller on Amazon. Now, Bell is shifting her focus to help young girls cope with the same issues.

“Young girls these days are faced with so many stressors that impact their self esteem, and studies show that girls already tend to see themselves in a more negative light,” said Bell. “This low self esteem often leads to poor body image, negative moods, a fear of failure, and even self harm, which are habits they carry into adulthood with them. I want to help them early so they can grow up confident and happy.” Bell’s workshop, the Grit and Grace Program for Girls, will focus on helping participants recognize good decisions, how to make positive self statements and affirmations, how to spend quality time with themselves and others (putting phones away), and more.

Those interested in participating in the course can email Bell at info@peggymbell.com, where they will receive further information on pricing, time, location, and information on the course. There is limited availability so interested parties should reach out soon. To learn more about Bell and her mission, visit www.peggymbell.com.