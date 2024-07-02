Explore the Bayous with Bayou Wave Runner Rentals

Are you looking for a different way to enjoy the bayous? Bayou Wave Runner Rentals, a new locally owned and operated business, now offers jet ski rental opportunities!

Local entrepreneur Robbie Liner came up with the idea for the business while at the camp with his sons. He realized there was a gap in the market and decided to start the venture.

Bayou Wave Runners is a one-stop shop for renting jet skis. Riders can rent a two or three-seater for a full day (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) or weekly. The rental includes drop off, launch, gas, and pick up. The company has been making waves in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Liner proudly shared stories of customers’ trips, such as a couple’s 4th-anniversary trip in Morgan City and riders going to Cocodrie to spend time at CoCo Marina.

The bayou runs deep through Liner’s veins as he was born and raised in the area and is raising his family to do the same. He is passionate about leaving the community better than he found it. “Terrebonne Parish has so much to offer, and a lot of it is natural resources…There’s a ton to do here, you just have to get involved, and now this is something else we have!”

To rent, follow Bayou Wave Runner Rentals on Facebook, visit Bayouwaverunners.com, or call 985-688-9225.