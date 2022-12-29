Ring in the new year with your little ones at local Noon Year’s Eve Parties

If you want to celebrate the new year with your little one, but midnight is just way too late to celebrate, two local venues are hosting the perfect party! The Terrebonne Parish Public Library, and the Bayou Country Children’s Museum are hosting their annual Noon Year’s Eve celebrations on Thursday and Friday of this week.

Join TPPL at the Main Branch on Thursday, December 29, at 11 a.m. for their Noon Year’s Eve Children’s party. The countdown to the new year will include games, crafts, music, dancing, and a special balloon drop. The event is free and open to the public

.

Join the Bayou Country Children’s Museum on Friday, December 30, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for their Noon Year’s Eve Party. The event will include crafts, games, and an extraordinary balloon drop at the stroke of noon. Pre-register for the event here. With Pre-registration admission is $8 for members, $10 for non-members. Tickets are $12 the day of the event.