Root2Rise Yoga Studio receives national Backing Small Business Grant

Root2Rise Yoga Studio was recently awarded a grant for 5,000 dollars from the Backing Small Businesses program, presented by American Express in partnership with Main Street America. The local organization is the second business in Houma to receive this grant, alongside Paisley Park Children’s Resale.

As stated on the Main Street America website, “In 2021, American Express and Main Street America created the Backing Small Businesses grant program to help economically vulnerable small business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and grow their businesses. In its first year, the program provided $1.65 million in grants to more than 300 small business owners across the country. Now in its second year, the program will increase the number of grants awarded and total funding to more than $2.3 million to further support small business owners in building their economic vitality and fostering a thriving community. On March 20, 2023, applications will open for 350 small business grants of $5,000 to eligible businesses in the U.S. and territories.”

The Backing Small Businesses Grant will help Root2Rise purchase new equipment necessary to reopen their Juice & Smoothie Bar, as well as help assist with operating costs to provide more services to the community.

“Receiving the American Express Small Business Grant couldn’t have come at a more perfect time for Root2Rise as we prepare to reopen our Juice Bar,” explained owner and founder Shantelle Abshire. “After three years of setbacks, we are thrilled to seize this opportunity and offer our community something truly exceptional. As we approach our eighth year as a local small business, this grant empowers us to revitalize our offerings, improve our facilities, and invest in marketing initiatives. It’s a chance to create an unforgettable experience for our customers and attract new ones,” continued the founder. “With gratitude in our hearts, we embrace this new chapter and reaffirm our commitment to providing exceptional service and fostering strong relationships with our community. Together, we will rise and thrive!”

Congratulations to Root2Rise Yoga Studio for this success and all they do for the community. For more information, please visit Root2Rise’s Facebook or website.