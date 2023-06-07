Rotary Centennial Plaza project sees big progress, completion expected by mid-summer 2023

Construction on Rotary Centennial Plaza continues to progress as the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and Duplantis Design Group aim to complete the project by July 2023.

“Including a walking path and pedestrian plaza in Downtown Houma is going to be a great way to help revitalize and improve our city’s economic development,” explained Chris Pulaski, Director of Planning and Zoning for Terrebonne Parish. “These types of projects have the power to draw people downtown to a great new space, as well as benefit the adjacent businesses.” Pulaski explained that as far back as 2019, the Parish hosted a Downtown Demonstration Day where they experimented with the best ways to promote easier community involvement downtown. “We closed of Belanger Street to car traffic that day, and got a lot of positive feedback about it,” said Pulaski. “So from there, after COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, we started to explore how we could create a plaza and walking path in that area for the community to use.”

After funds were raised for the project, most notably by the The Rotary Club of Houma (hence the Plaza’s name), the Duplantis Design Group went to work designing the new space, and Parish President Gordon E. Dove hosted an official groundbreaking for the project in November 2022. “We knew it would be a challenging project, not only because of the space, but because of the age of the location,” said Pulaski. “It is the oldest part of the City of Houma, so we had some setbacks. We are aiming to complete the project around mid-summer.”

Stay tuned as the project continues to progress towards completion, and start making your plans later this year to visit the new Rotary Centennial Plaza! For more information, please contact the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.