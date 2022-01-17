Rotary of Houma Cast Iron Cook Off is Set for Feb. 12

The Rotary of Houma’s Cast Iron Cook Off is set for Saturday, February 12 in Downtown Houma that will offer delicious food, music, beer, and fun!

The cookoff will have 30 plus teams that will cook up the best dishes cooked out of Cast Iron Pots. Can it get any better than that? For just $5, you can taste everything and vote for your favorite!

All proceeds benefit many local service projects of the Rotary Club of Houma which include education, leadership, and veteran projects in our community.​ Team registrations and sponsorships are still available and can be found here. Special thanks to the 2022 sponsors People’s Drug Store, Synergy Bank, Houma Travel, PCM, Bow 2 Stern, Mr. David Chapman & Dr. Deborah McCollum, and South Louisiana Bank. We’ll see ya there, cher!