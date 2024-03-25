Rougarou Fest Announces 2024 Queen

The Rougarou Fest is proud to announce Mrs. Courtney Bennett will reign as the 2024 Rougarou Queen.

A native of Morgan city, and a resident of Houma since 1984, Courtney has been active and involved in gymnastics, cheering, dancing, and numerous music and art events in our community. She is the mother of two awesome children, Gavin, age 13, and Laurel, age 6. She has been married for 18 years to the love of her life, Garrett Bennett.

Courtney graduated from Nichols State University with a degree in early childhood education. With that education and her creative passion, she spent many years working with children at the preschool at her church, with events at SOLA – a local children’s Theatre, and as a dancer and instructor at Paddy Danos School of Dance. Because of her realization of her love of makeup and theater, she followed her creative dream and enrolled in cosmetology! Today she’s a hairstylist at Ambiance Salon in Houma.

Continuing her dreams of designing hair and make-up and ALWAYS a fan of dress up and costuming, she became involved in Rougarou Fest with Jonathan Foret. She has been a Rougarou witch for many years dancing the streets with her sister, Megan, and her fellow hairstylist and friend, Danae. She admits that the hours they spent doing witch make-up and costumes are just as fun as the parade. The first time she saw the Rougarou parade, she knew she had to be a part of it. It’s with her fellow witchy sisters, that she haunts the streets of Houma with their German witch dance.

She is very excited and appreciative to be able to take on this next creative project and represent the festival as the 2024 Rougarou Queen. She looks forward to working with her longtime friend, Jonathan Foret, and his committee and volunteers. She encourages everyone to come out and enjoy everything the festival represents and has to offer!

“I would like to thank my parents, family, friends and especially my husband and kids for always allowing me to be the crazy fun, creative person that y’all know me to be. Without your loving support, I wouldn’t be me,” Courtney Bennett.

The Rougarou Fest is a family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.