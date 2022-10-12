Rougarou Fest Hosts Costume Contest

October 12, 2022
October 12, 2022

The Rougarou Fest was ranked as one of the TOP 10 Costume Parties in the United States by USA TODAY, so it’s no surprise that everyone wants to come see our costume contest! We hope y’all will join the fun by wearing a costume and competing in the contest.




Registration begins at 1PM, and the contest starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.  No one is allowed to register after 3:50 p.m., and registration is free! Only registered contestants can participate.  Contestants can only enter one category, and each category is limited to 100 contestants on a first-come-first-served basis. Winners will receive a 1st, 2nd or 3rd place trophy, and the Best Overall Costume is selected from the winners in the other categories.

  • Categories:
    • Pets
    • Most Creative
    • Funniest
    • Scariest
    • Movie Characters
    • Kids’ Costumes – 5 and Under
    • Kids’ Costumes – 6 to 12
    • Best Overall

For more information about the Rougarou Fest, visit www.rougaroufest.org.

