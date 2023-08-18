Rougarou Fest is seeking participants to decorate their boats for the Krewe Ga Rou Parade!

Come turn your boat into a parade float at the Krewe Ga Rou Parade on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. as a part of the annual Rougarou Fest!

As stated on the Rougarou Fest website, “Groups of friends, families, civic organizations and businesses come together each year to make the parade a beautiful spectacle. There are boats decorated as floats, giant puppets, dancing zombies and witches, ghouls handing out candy, and our Rougarou Queen! You can also see many specialty vehicles in our parade including decorated jeeps and classic cars.”

“We’re really excited to have Angelle Caro Thibodeaux and Celeste Roger helping us to make this year’s Krewe Ga Rou parade a fun and safe experience for everyone,” said Rougarou Fest organizer Jonathan Foret. “We experienced a few challenges with last year’s parade since it was on a new route, but we’ve learned a lot and have a great plan to make this year’s parade even better!”

Foret and fellow organizers of the Rougarou Fest are currently seeking the best decorated boats in town to join the parade! Boats must be less than 25 feet, fully decorated, all riders must be in costume, and no beads allowed– please throw packaged candy. The deadline to submit your application is October 6, 2023. Download your registration form here soon– spots are limited!

If you do NOT own a boat but still wish to participate in the parade, you are in luck–the biggest additions to this year’s parade is that the Rougarou Fest has partnered with Houma Float Rentals to provide the option for participants to rent floats so that they can ride with their family and friends in the Krewe Ga Rou parade. “We feel like this we take our parade to a new level for everyone to enjoy,” said Foret. “More information on how you can rent a float can be found on our website.“

The award-winning Rougarou Fest will take place in Houma from October 20-22, 2023. For more information about the Festival, and all the fun events available during that weekend, please stay tuned to their Facebook and website.