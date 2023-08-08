Rougarou Fest is seeking volunteers for their 2023 festival– sign up here!

The Rougarou Festival is seeking volunteers to help put on their award-winning festival!

“Over 250 volunteers are needed to make a festival of this size happen,” explained South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Program Director Samantha Hicks. “We could not produce this spectacular festival without our dream team of volunteers!””

Volunteers, affectionately called the “Rougarou Pack,” will help out in numerous ways, including preparing and selling food and drinks, organizing the parade, helping with the bands, selling tickets, organizing the costume contest, pick up trash, and more, to help keep the festival beautiful and running smoothly.

Volunteers will be able to work four-hour shifts throughout the weekend and will receive a free meal ticket as a thank you for their help. All ages are welcome to volunteer, but organizers request that those under the age of 16 are accompanied by an adult. Get the whole family together to lend a hand at this amazing festival!

“The Rougarou Fest is a free, family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana,” says the official Rougarou Fest website. “It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.”

The Rougarou Fest is not only an exciting local festival, but also an award winning one– it was ranked as one of the Top 10 Costume Parties in the United States by USA Today in 2014, one of the Top 20 Events out of 11 states in the month of October by the Southeast Tourism Society in 2015 and 2019, Best New Event in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals in 2015, and Festival of the Year by the Louisiana Travel Association in 2020 and 2023. Read more about the festival here.

If you are interested in participating as an volunteer at this award-winning festival, please click here. For more information, please reach out via their official Facebook.