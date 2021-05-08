Run for Excellence takes to the streets to celebrate 30 years of TFAE

Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence’s Run for Excellence 5K is taking to the streets once again!

On May 8, 2021, the Run for Excellence 5K is returning to Houma. Along with the option to run the race on your own time virtually, the traditional 5K run through downtown Houma will host runners on a new route, still beginning at the Courthouse Square. Race start time is 6 p.m. “Day of” Race Registration begins at 3 p.m. and is $30.

This year, instead of the traditional Food Fest, race registration includes an after-party with music provided by Mike Levron Productions, along with food and drinks in the Hancock Whitney Bank parking lot. Race participants will receive a coupon book with offers from over 40 businesses, restaurants, bars and boutiques worth over $150.

The Run for Excellence is the primary fundraiser for TFAE. The funds are used to help local educators fund their programs through grants. With over $1,200,000 in grants awarded to local educators, TFAE has become a valuable source for Terrebonne’s public schools.

For more information, visit www.runforexcellence.com.