Save the Date: Bayou Lafourche Boat Parade & Poker Float is Sat. August 27

Friends of Bayou Lafourche are bringing back the Bayou Lafourche Boat Parade is returning and this time it will include a Poker Float!

The free event will take place in Thibodaux and is open to the public. Paddle-powered and motorized boats are welcome and there will be live music along the route of the parade. The poker float will also run during the parade! If you would like to participate, there is a survey being conducted to gain more knowledge of how the public is planning on participating or if they are interested in participating. The survey can be submitted here.

Mark your calendar and let’s geaux celebrate the beauty of Bayou Lafourche! More details are to come as the event floats closer. Follow Friends of Bayou Lafourche on Facebook or visit bayoulafourche.org to keep updated.