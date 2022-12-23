Scalise Announces 2022 Congressional App Challenge Winner

Today, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced Julien Bourgeois of Metairie as the 2022 Congressional App Challenge winner for Louisiana’s First Congressional District.

Bourgeois created “Automatic,” a motion sensor basketball shot tracking application for Apple Watch to provide users with wrist movement data while shooting a basketball. The app provides feedback to help improve the user’s shooting through muscle memory training.

“Congratulations to Julien Bourgeois from Metairie for creating this year’s winning application in our annual app challenge! Combining technology and sports training to improve the skills of young athletes, his app, “Automatic,” will help basketball players to track and improve their jump shots.

“As a former computer programmer, I am excited to see Louisiana’s students turn ideas into real-world applications that help make our everyday lives – and jump shots – better,” said Whip Scalise.

After a sports-related injury left Bourgeois with a fractured knee and eight weeks in a leg brace, Bourgeois found a new interest in programming and app creation. With extensive research and two weeks of shooting basketballs, Bourgeois merged his two passions with his first invention of the “Automatic” app.

According to Bourgeois, he discovered the name for the app when he was gathering shot samples and a stranger at the park yelled, “You’re automatic,” after he made 50 consecutive baskets. Bourgeois is a senior at Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies.

The 2021 winner of the Congressional App Challenge for Louisiana’s First Congressional District was Vaishnavi Kumbala for her app, “Saplings,” an app that provides users with engaging activities to help manage stress and anxiety through a variety of resources that can be personalized based on their interests.