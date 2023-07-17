Schedule and guest speakers announced for Bayou Region Conference 2023

The 2023 Bayou Region Conference has announced their official conference agenda and guest speakers for their upcoming conference on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 8:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. at Fletcher Technical Community College.

As stated on the Bayou Region Conference official website: “With the theme, “Stronger Together,” our 5th annual conference focuses on collaboration and provides opportunities for participants to learn more about the work of other local nonprofits in our community and ways that we may work together to fill a need, deliver services or raise awareness in our community. From an exciting list of general session speakers and breakout presenters, we’ll also learn how to strengthen our nonprofit administration, governance, fund development and communication efforts during this day-long conference JUST FOR US!”

The goal of the Bayou Region Conference is to:

Build a strong and sustainable nonprofit when the skies are blue

Cultivate a diverse and engaged governing board

Measure the hidden costs of fundraising events and more effectively manage your next one

Thank and communicate effectively with donors

Collaborate with other nonprofits to strengthen our work and better serve the community

Here is the official conference agenda:

8:00 – 8:30 a.m: Conference Check-In, Breakfast and Fellowship

8:30 – 8:40 a.m: Welcome and Announcements

8:40 – 9:30 a.m: Opening Presentation: Storm Proofing Your Nonprofit During Blue Skies with Dr. Joyce Bracey

9:45 – 11:00 a.m: Breakout Session #1

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m: Breakout Session #2

12:30 – 1:00 p.m: Lunch, Sponsor Greeting with Chloe Wiley

1:00 – 2:20 p.m: Cultivating Connections: Unlock the Power of Collaboration with Susan H. Mancuso

2:20 – 2:30 p.m: Closing, Evaluations, Adjourn

Guest speakers and breakout session topics will include:

Carey David Lawson, CFRE Executive Director, LSUE Foundation: “Getting Your Board Off to the Right Start”

Nora Ellertsen, Founder and Fundraising Coach, The Funding Seed: “Work Smarter, Not Harder: Retaining Your Donors Through Thanking and Communicating”

Susan H. Mancuso, Nonprofit Consultant, Speaker, Trainer, and Coach: “The Terrible T’s of Special Events: Trash, Toilets, and Tents”

Sarah Cortell, Vandersypen, CFRE, Nonprofit Consultant, Passionate Fundraiser, Philanthropic Partners: “Impact Driven Storytelling for Awareness Building and Fundraising”

Those interested in attending may register here for $75 per person. For more information, please visit their website.