Schriever native wins first place at the Bulls, Bands, & Barrels rodeo

This past Saturday, 20-year-old Schriever native Seth Prejeant was crowned Bull Riding winner in the Bulls, Bands, & Barrels pro rodeo competition in Gonzales, Louisiana.

“It felt really great to win this weekend,” said Prejeant. “I was just glad to be riding again, and this win meant a lot because I had recently been in a slump with my times. I am really looking forward to what’s next.” Prejeant began his career riding sheep at age three, eventually moving up to larger bulls and competing in tournaments like his father.

Prejeant is planning to continue riding and hopefully obtain his Pro Permit in the near future, which will mean lots of traveling, competing against other professional riders at the top level, and a chance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Interested parties can see Prejeant ride at the next Bulls, Bands, & Barrels competition this Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. “I’m feeling good about this next competition,” said Prejeant. “I am excited to ride again!”

For more information on how to see Prejeant this Saturday at Bulls, Bands, & Barrels, please visit www.bullsbandsandbarrels.com.