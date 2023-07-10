SCIA holds annual banquet: See who was awarded here

SCIA (South Central Industrial Association) press release: SCIA held its annual banquet on June 28, 2023 at The Cypress Columns where it installed a new board of directors and recognized outstanding industrial leaders. SCIA President, Mitch Marmande of Delta Coast Consultants welcomed about 350 members and guests before introducing State Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue who served as the master of ceremonies for the evening.

Father Mark Toups sang the invocation to the tune of LSU’s fight song, and the keynote speaker was LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly, who spoke about his job as Coach being more than just about football. Marmande honored Bobby Barthel, who will soon be retiring from LeBouef Bros Towing. Barthel’s support and commitment to SCIA has been exceptional throughout the years. Barthel was one of the charter members of SCIA in 1997. He was honored as a Lifetime Member of SCIA.

Marmande also presented the Tillman Esteve Outstanding Member of the Year Award to Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission and Port Fourchon. Chiasson served as President of SCIA. The Tillman Esteve award is named after a founding Board member and is chosen by the SCIA Board of Directors based on service to the organization and community in which he/she lives. Marmande further presented the most prestigious SCIA award, The President’s Award, to Mr. Tony Alford for his work on Morganza to the Gulf and the more than 20 year commitment to the citizens of Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes through flood protection efforts. SCIA President’s Award is presented each year to a candidate as a token of appreciation for the many contributions made to the people of South Louisiana by serving in a leadership role.

Marmande gave his outgoing president’s message that included many of the SCIA achievements throughout the year before passing the gavel to Miss Joni Tuck of Shell, incoming President of SCIA Mr. Bobby Barthel installed the 2023-2024 officers that included: President Joni Tuck, Shell; Executive Vice President JJ Buquet, Buquet Distributing; Vice President, Matthew Newchurch, DDG; Secretary, Mark Danos, Danos; Treasurer, Charles Theriot, Charles C. Theriot & Company, CPA’s and directors: Eric Bollinger, Bollinger Shipyards; Dean Cheramie, D & S Marine; Leah Brown, Chevron; Lance Trotti, Oak Point Risk Advisors; and Mitch Marmande, Delta Coast Consulting, as Past President South Central Industrial Association is oil & gas related industrial-based business association established in 1997 with over 240 member firms employing more than 200,000 employees serving a multi-parish area in South Louisiana, many of whom are engaged in servicing the oil and gas operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and around the world.

SCIA focuses on energy addition rather than energy transition, as the oil and gas industry is vital to our region, our economy and our world. For more information, please visit the SCIA Facebook.