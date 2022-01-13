SCIA Hosts “Latest Laws Regarding Employees and COVID” Webinar January 18

In lieu of the South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) General Membership Luncheon, they are offering a “Latest Laws Regarding Employees and COVID” webinar sponsored by Fiser Phillips Tuesday, January 18, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The webinar teaches how to manage employees through Covid and is designed for anyone who manages employees and makes decisions impacting the workforce. Join Ed Harold of Fisher Phillips for a look at the recent changes in laws and guidelines related to COVID-19 with topics such as OSHA ETS, Omicron, CDC Guidance on Quarantine and Isolation, Testing, and other trends. This webinar will benefit Presidents, CEOs, COOs, CFOs, Human Resource Professionals, and In-House Counsel with labor and employment responsibility.

Click here to register. For more information, call SCIA at 985-851-2201