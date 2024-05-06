Scoops of Love

One 2024 Leadership Terrebonne group is honoring their commitment to community growth by pouring their hearts into the betterment of a beloved downtown staple.

The group of eight members of the 2024 Leadership Terrebonne Class have decided to dedicate their class project to helping renovate Scarlet Scoop, Houma’s classically vintage ice cream parlor and a true hallmark of Terrebonne Parish. Scarlet Scoop has been around for 55 years, opening their doors on Easter Sunday of 1969. The ice cream parlor has also been under the ownership of Bryan Nelson for the past 48 years, who bought the store when he was just 17 years old.

“When we began searching for an idea for our community project, we contacted Main Street Manager Anne Picou to see what might benefit from our help downtown– when she mentioned Scarlet Scoop, we all jumped at the idea instantly,” explained Genie Ardoin, President of the Bayou Regional Art Council and member of the Leadership Terrebonne Class of 2024. “It is such an iconic part of Houma, and we were all so excited to get started.”

Members of the Leadership Terrebonne group participating in this project are Genie Ardoin, Bayou Arts Council; Brandon Vice, Morrison Terrebonne Lumber; BJ Schmill, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Planning Department; Wanda Belanger, Southeastern Louisiana Homebuilders Association; Joseph Lodrigue, Houma Police Department; Lisa Arceneaux, Terrebonne Parish Library; Billy Joe Pellegrin, Grand Isle Shipyard; and Gina Marcel, Fletcher Technical Community College– all leaders from major organizations within the community, and dedicated to moving Terrebonne forward. The project quickly got underway, and it became clear just how many people outside of the core group were interested in helping Scarlet Scoop.

“We had a lot of sponsors from different local businesses reach out to us and volunteer their help, especially those that had connections to different group members,” explained Genie. “Which is huge for us, because it takes a lot of pressure off and puts the project on a track for success– especially since we have a lot on our to-do list!” Sponsors volunteering to help with the project include GIS Engineering, LLC, Morrison Terrebonne Lumber Center, Lamar Advertising Company of Houma, Jordan Bunn, Triton Services, Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation, Dana Lirette’s Painting, LLC, and Anything Upholstery– alongside community volunteers who brought breakfast, refreshments, and more for those working.

The bulk of the work on Scarlet Scoop took place during the month of April, and included pressure washing the building and cement, re-mulching palm trees, re-planting planters, and painting the fence and furniture, which helps give the ice cream parlor a fresh look– while retaining the building’s original charm. The project will technically be completed in June, but Genie and other members are hoping to be finished much sooner.

For members of the group, being a part of this project has been very rewarding. “Scarlet Scoop is truly an icon of the community,” explained Karen Schilling, Director for Leadership Terrebonne. “People know it as an afternoon treat, or a first date spot– I have even seen people take engagement photos there. These group members wanted to do something truly meaningful that would help Houma, and they hit the mark with this project. It was amazing to see how many people in the community responded positively just because they love Scarlet Scoop so much.”

Many people involved with the renovation of the ice cream parlor echoed the sentiment of having great memories at Scarlet Scoop, and feel strongly about working to make sure it is around for generations to come. “All of us in this group are extremely passionate about this project,” explained Genie Marcel with Fletcher Technical Community College and member of the Leadership Terrebonne Class of 2024. “We get very emotional even talking about it.”

“It has been so great to be a part of this project. As soon as the idea was mentioned, everyone instantly started talking about their amazing memories going to Scarlet Scoop,” continued Genie Ardoin. “There is still so much to get done in our community, but hopefully all of us coming together will help make Downtown Houma an even more wonderful place to visit.”

While ice cream lovers in the community will definitely enjoy the fruits of this labor, no one will benefit more than owner Bryan Nelson– who has dedicated over four decades of his life to Scarlet Scoop. “We are really pleased that they volunteered to do this for us,” said Bryan. “It’s a great feeling to see them care about Scarlet Scoop like this. We are a part of everyones’ lives in Terrebonne Parish and so many people have grown up with the store, so it’s just a wonderful thing to see.”

Take a trip downtown soon to see all the hard work that has been put into the beloved local ice cream parlor– ensuring that everyone will have a beautiful, local place to enjoy sweet treats for another 55 years to come!