See lineup for New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival today announced the lineup for this year’s festival.

Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Jimmy Buffett, Demi Lovato, H.E.R, Norah Jones and Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels are among the headliners.

The festival is scheduled to take place Friday, October 8, through Sunday, October 17, at the New Orleans Fair Grounds.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.nojazzfest.com/

See the full lineup below:

Photo courtesy of Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers social media.